Bobby Flay's burger chain to expand in Phoenix area with new franchise deal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s fast-casual burger restaurant – Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay – is set for a brick-and-mortar expansion in the Phoenix area.

Bobby’s Burgers already has a presence in Arizona in the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but the brand has signed a deal to open multiple units in Maricopa County with a franchisee, the company announced this week.

Joe Sample, the founder of Crave Management Group, will own and operate the Phoenix-area Bobby’s Burgers. Sample has owned several eatery franchises, including Taco Bells, in the past and is currently expanding the Bobby’s Burgers brand in Utah. He opened that state's first Bobby’s Burgers in Orem, Utah, in December 2024.

