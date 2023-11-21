Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona going brick and mortar with proposed Valley network of medical clinics

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is set to up its game significantly in a shift that moves the company beyond being a health insurance provider to delivering managed care directly to its members.

With little fanfare, BCBSAZ opened its first brick-and-mortar medical clinic early this year in Peoria, open to 1,800 of the health insurer's employees and their dependents who have opted in for the company's new managed care program — while a second clinic opened in October to serve Avondale and far west Phoenix.

Each clinic is staffed with doctors, nurse practitioners, lab technicians and administrative support staff, led by a clinic manager. The health insurance giant has ambitious plans to open multiple care center locations in the Valley next year, ultimately stretching down into Tucson by 2025.

The health insurer also recently scored a major win by signing up Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s Arizona operations as a corporate client, beating out Hartford, Connecticut-based Aetna Inc., the other finalist for the huge contract.

