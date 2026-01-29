Benchmark Electronics to lay off 65 workers at Phoenix facility

PHOENIX — Benchmark Electronics Inc. plans to lay off 65 workers at its Phoenix manufacturing facility as part of the company’s decision to streamline operations.

Tempe-based Benchmark (NYSE: BHE) on Jan. 27 filed a WARN — or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — with Arizona’s Department of Economic Security stating it will cut 65 jobs at its Phoenix factory located at 3201 S. Harbour Drive.

A Benchmark spokesperson confirmed the advanced electronics manufacturer's workforce reduction, stating it's part of the company’s “regular strategic planning process” that involved its decision to streamline operations at the Phoenix site, which employs a total of 152 workers.

