Behind the deal: Battery manufacturer chose Arizona from among a dozen states

PHOENIX — After a search across about a dozen states over the course of a year, Utah-based startup American Battery Factory picked Arizona for its first U.S. facility and headquarters this year.

ABF, which was incubated from Lion Energy in 2021, is planning to build a $1.2 billion lithium-iron-phosphate battery manufacturing plant that will total 2 million square feet in the Tucson metro.

The new factory, expected to have a $3 billion economic impact on the state, will create an initial 300 jobs for three shifts and scale up to 1,000 employees at full build-out with average annual wages of $65,000.

The initial phase of the company's facility will produce 3 gigawatt hours annually and eventually scale up to 16-gigawatt hours annually. It will be located at the county's Aerospace and Research Campus close to Tucson International Airport and developed in three phases.

