Barrett-Jackson's 54th Scottsdale auction draws 6,500 bidders, nearly 2,000 collector vehicles

The 2026 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale collectible vehicle auction brought in more than $191 million during its eight-day run from Jan. 17-25, just under the amount sold a year earlier.

Officials with the auction event at WestWorld of Scottsdale, in its 54th year, kicking off the Valley's annual winter and spring tourist season, on Monday said that 1,911 vehicles with no reserve bids crossed the block, under the scrutiny of some 6,500 bidders. The entire event was broadcast live on the History Channel.

A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupe attracted the heftiest bid this year, worth a cool $2.53 million when it was sold on Jan. 25, with the second-highest bid going to a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster that was purchased for $1.87 million.

