Banner Health, University of Arizona deliver $59B economic impact, study shows

Celebrating a 10-year partnership, Banner Health and University of Arizona have delivered more than $59 billion in economic impact and statewide growth in patient care, research and opportunity.

That impact was revealed in study, conducted by Rounds Consulting Group, that was unveiled Friday at a 10-year anniversary celebration on the Phoenix Biosciences Core campus in downtown Phoenix.

Investing $2.4 billion in capital investments and jobs over the past 10 years, the partnership has created 35,500 annual operating jobs, 12,600 construction jobs and 1,930 medical school graduates.

With $2.2 billion in cumulative tax revenue for the state, counties and cities, another $2.8 billion is generated in local activity from medical graduates who have stayed to work in Arizona, according to the study.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.