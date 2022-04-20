Banner Health to build new hospital in Buckeye

Banner Health plans to build a hospital in Buckeye — directly across the street from a competitor making plans to build its own hospital campus.

The Phoenix-based nonprofit health system plans to build a four-story, 330,000-square-foot hospital at the northwest corner of Verrado Way and Interstate 10, which is where its Banner Health Center is located on land the hospital system already owns.

It would be across the street from Abrazo Health, which in December paid $9.7 million for a 27-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Verrado Way and I-10 to develop its own medical campus that would include a medical office building and acute-care hospital. Facility and service planning are underway.

It's a busy intersection, where Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) plans to build a warehouse at the southeast corner of Verrado Way and I-10.

