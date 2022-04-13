Banner Health eyes north Scottsdale for next hospital campus

Banner Health — the state's largest health system and among the largest in the nation — is about to get even bigger. The nonprofit health system is in preliminary plans to buy land for a new hospital in north Scottsdale.

The Phoenix-based health system is working with city of Scottsdale and Arizona State Land Department in an effort to buy 40 to 50 acres at the northeast corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road. That site is across the street from Cavasson, Nationwide Realty Investors' master-planned development on the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road that is proposed to include a residential health care facility.

The land Banner officials have their eye on is managed by the Arizona State Land Department, which would auction the property in a competitive bidding process. An auction has not yet been set, according to the state land department.

There are about 185 acres of State Trust Land on the northeast corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road, according to a spokesman for the Arizona State Land Department.

Banner submitted an application to purchase about 40 acres of that land, he said.

