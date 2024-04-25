Ballet Arizona names first female artistic director

Ballet Arizona has selected its new artistic director, naming internationally acclaimed dancer, choreographer, director and arts leader Daniela Cardim to the position.

Cardim, who takes over the job on July 1, is the first woman to hold the position with Ballet Arizona and the fourth artistic director for the organization, succeeding Ib Andersen who was in the role for 24 years. The ballet's board had announced last year that Andersen intended to step down from the role on June 30 of this year. On July 1, he will assume the title of artistic director emeritus.

“The company has an incredible pool of talent and I cannot wait to start working with its wonderful artists and staff," Cardim said in a statement. "I hope to honor Ballet Arizona’s past, the beautiful legacy Ib Andersen has created, and the classical ballet tradition by performing favorite narratives from the classical canon. We will also bring masterpieces of the 20th and 21st centuries to Arizona audiences and become an extraordinary creative hub. We will deliver varied, high-quality programming for audiences to experience, all while making sure the art form is accessible and inclusive.”

