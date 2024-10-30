Axon confident in long-term vision for Scottsdale HQ months after public spat

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When CEO Rick Smith said Axon Enterprise Inc. was exploring markets outside of Scottsdale for the company's long-term headquarters, he was prepared for contingencies.

But the company, which makes Taser guns and other products for the law enforcement industry, ultimately decided to press ahead and revamp its plans to try and make it work in the Valley.

"We've been approached by a lot of folks ... these are pretty highly coveted [jobs]." Smith said. "Our goal is to get it done here. We do know there will be plenty of other options, but I want to stay focused."

The Phoenix Business Journal sat down with Smith at Axon's current Scottsdale headquarters on Oct. 28, months after a frosty reception during a Jan. 24 meeting of the Scottsdale Planning Commission where it proposed its new global headquarters and mixed-use development on some 74 acres near the southeast corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road.

