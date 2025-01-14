Award-winning Valley brewery to sell canned beer at retail outlets

Pedal Haus Brewery's expansion has reached retail shelves.

The growing Chandler-based brewery is now selling three of its signature beers in cans.

The brewery's German-style Pilsner, White Rabbit Hazy IPA, and the Day Drinker Light Lager are now available to a wider audience with cans stocked at retailers including Whole Foods, AJ's Fine Foods and Total Wine locations statewide.

Additionally, canned beers are ready for purchase at the two Pedal Haus locations in Tempe and Phoenix locations, with availability at the Chandler and Mesa locations coming soon.

