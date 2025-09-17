Avnet expands sports marketing with Arizona Cardinals sponsorship deal

Phoenix-based Avnet Inc. has entered into a sponsorship deal with the Arizona Cardinals, expanding the technology distributor and solutions provider’s marketing and community relations efforts through professional sports.

The Cardinals and Avnet announced the new wide-ranging partnership on Sept. 16, which includes activations in the community, including around education, and signage displayed during exciting parts of home games at State Farm Stadium.

The specific financial terms of the multiyear agreement were not disclosed publicly.

The announcement comes as Avnet wraps up its second season as the jersey patch sponsor for the Arizona Diamondbacks, which was the company’s first foray into professional sports marketing.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.