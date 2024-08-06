Watch Now
ASU's business school to expand with $25 million donation

The business school will be able to launch an undergraduate real estate degree program in the fall of 2025
Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business has received a $25 million donation from the W.P. Carey Foundation as part of a partnership to expand the school’s real estate program.

Through the new funding, the business school will be able to launch an undergraduate real estate degree program in the fall of 2025.

The Carey School will also expand its Center for Real Estate and Finance, and a new experiential learning lab devoted to real estate will be established with dedicated space for bringing in leading faculty on the subject.

W.P. Carey had the No. 3 largest MBA program in the Phoenix metro in the fall of 2023, with total enrollment of 902 students. The school was recently ranked No. 32 on U.S News and World Report's 2024 Best Graduate Schools list.

