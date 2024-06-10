ASU, UArizona in top 20% of world's educational institutions, yearly ranking shows

All three of Arizona’s public universities have a spot on the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025 top universities list.

Tempe-based Arizona State University and Tucson-based University of Arizona both landed in the top 300, with ASU ranking No. 200 (in the top 13%) and UArizona coming in at No. 293 (in the top 19%).

This year’s ranking is the largest ever according to QS’s website, featuring over 1,500 universities throughout the world, and among 197 institutions in the United States.

Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona University ranked in the 1,001-1,200 range, without identifying an overall placement.

