ASU study: Phoenix airports contribute huge economic impact

The city of Phoenix’s airport system, which includes Phoenix Sky Harbor International, Phoenix Deer Valley and Phoenix Goodyear airports, has an annual total economic impact of $44.3 billion, according to a new study from Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business.

The results of the study, which are based on data from the 2022 calendar year, were made public on April 25.

Compared to 2016, the previous year ASU conducted a study on the system, the economic impact generated from Phoenix’s airports grew 15%.

The report showed that the airports, with Sky Harbor being the largest contributor, form the largest economic engine in the state of Arizona that supports nearly 246,000 jobs and an annual payroll of $14.8 billion.

