ASU on top as most innovative school in latest US News Best Colleges report

It's the 10th straight year ASU has taken the title in that category
Arizona State University has made it to a full decade of being regarded as the nation’s most innovative university, according to the 2025 annual Best Colleges national rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

Winning the category for the 10th straight year, ASU remains the only university to hold the top spot since the innovation ranking was introduced by the magazine.

This year, ASU was followed in the top five by Georgia Institute of Technology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Carnegie Mellon University and Georgia State University.

In the overall university rankings, however, ASU slipped from No. 105 last year to No. 121 this year.

That means it fell behind No. 109 University of Arizona, which jumped up six spots since last year to become the new leading school in the Grand Canyon State.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

