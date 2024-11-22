Watch Now
ASU lands $100 million CHIPS Act grant for advanced packaging research project

The National Institute of Standards and Technology made the grant announcement Thursday
Arizona State University has landed a multimillion-dollar federal grant to accelerate advanced packaging research and development for the semiconductor industry.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology — part of the U.S. Department of Commerce — announced Thursday it plans to award ASU a CHIPS Act grant up to $100 million to support the SHIELD USA initiative, a project led by a university research team and Deca Technologies, a Tempe-based advanced packaging technology provider.

SHIELD USA will spur creation of a domestic ecosystem of new advanced packaging service providers — or interconnect foundries — centered on molded core substrate and fan-out wafer-level packaging technologies, according to a university announcement.

