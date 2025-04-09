ASU has $1 billion in construction projects underway around the Valley

Arizona State University has $1 billion of construction projects on its plate throughout metro Phoenix — and that level of activity is slated to continue in the future.

"Arizona State University has been growing continuously for some time," said Morgan Olsen, executive vice president, treasurer and CFO for ASU. "That hasn't stopped. Enrollment continues to grow, sponsor research volume continues to grow, we continue to have more people coming to our campuses for various reasons. That drives the need for increases in our built environment."

As a result of ASU's enrollment growth, student housing and academic buildings are under construction on its Valley campuses, while future development includes a $200 million medical school in downtown Phoenix and an innovation zone at its Polytechnic campus in Mesa.

