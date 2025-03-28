Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

ASU, GoDaddy launch student-athlete venture studio

The program offers resources and mentorship to student-athletes looking to build their brands
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Set spike
Posted

Arizona State University is partnering with GoDaddy to launch a venture studio that will support the next generation of student-athlete entrepreneurs.

ASU and the Tempe-based internet domain web hosting company on Wednesday announced the program, which offers resources and mentorship to student-athletes looking to build their brands and launch businesses.

What’s more, the program provides tools to student-athletes as they navigate the changing landscape of name, image and likeness, or NIL, licensing agreements.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen