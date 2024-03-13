Arts' economic impact exceeds $1 billion annually in metro Phoenix, according to study

PHOENIX — The Arizona nonprofit arts bring big bucks to cities throughout the Valley, with roughly $1.1 billion in direct economic activity in 2022.

That's according to The Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6), a national study that is conducted approximately every five years by Americans for the Arts.

The more than $1 billion in economic activity in Arizona supported 19,427 jobs, provided $775.6 million in personal income to residents, and generated $226.1 million in tax revenue to local, state and federal governments.

