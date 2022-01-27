Arizonans wager less on sports in November, but state tax revenue on betting was up

PHOENIX — After an unprecedented start to legalized sports betting in Arizona, enthusiasm waned a bit in its third month and Arizonans wagered less than the previous month, according to the most recent report released by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

The report covered wagering data from November. The ADG released data on September and October on Dec. 31.

The first two months of sports betting in Arizona broke records – a combined $777.3 million for both September and October. The latest report showed Arizona saw a decrease in total bets in November, down 4% from October to $466.7 million.

The platform with the most bets placed on it during November was DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG), with more than $148.7 million placed on its mobile app. Fan Duel had nearly $118 million on its online platform and retail sportsbook at downtown Phoenix’s Footprint Center and BetMGM, which is the sports betting platform owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), counted more than $93.1 million bet on its site.

BetMGM was the only sportsbook that saw its handle increase in November compared to October – up 1.2%. DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars all saw month-over-month wagering numbers drop 1.8%, 2.3% and 7% respectively.

