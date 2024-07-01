Watch Now
Arizona wine tourism grows exponentially over 12-year period, study reveals

The studies show between 2011 and 2023, the industry grew 500%
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jul 01, 2024

PHOENIX — The Arizona wine tourism industry has seen more than 500% growth between 2011 and 2023.

That’s according to a study conducted for the Arizona Office of Tourism by the Economic Policy Institute at Northern Arizona University.

The study revealed that growth occurred across the board in total wine expenditures (677%), economic output (588%), employment (500%) and labor income (539%).

Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement that Arizona's flourishing grape and wine industry is an important part of the state’s agribusiness and agritourism sectors.

