Arizona Supreme Court rules on $125M Omni Tempe Hotel at ASU

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of a deal between Arizona State University and Omni Hotels & Resorts.

This ruling is in response to the Arizona Attorney General's Office's 2019 lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents, challenging the practice of using its tax-exempt status for private businesses.

The AGO had alleged that ABOR — which oversees the state's three public universities, including ASU — lacks the statutory authority to grant tax exemptions to private businesses and developments, such as the hotel deal at the southeast corner of University Drive and Mill Avenue in Tempe.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich contends this type of real estate deal will cause unlawful expense to taxpayers.

The project the attorney general has sought to derail is creating a significant community asset for ASU and the Tempe community, ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson said in a statement.

