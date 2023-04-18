Arizona State University renames fashion program after partnering with LA school

Arizona State University students will now be able to complete the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts fashion program in Arizona or California.

On April 10, ASU announced that it partnered with the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising as part of the expansion of its fashion program, which will be renamed ASU FIDM, and operate on both ASU's downtown Phoenix campus and in downtown Los Angeles on the FIDM campus.

“Our existing students and future students who will choose to study fashion in Arizona will have increased opportunities to engage with one of the fashion capitals, in Los Angeles,” said Steven Tepper, dean and director of the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at ASU, which launched in 2017. “Similar to how we’re thinking about film and the Sidney Poitier school, we believe strongly that the students studying in the creative industries should kind of have a free pass to move between Arizona and California.”

The partnership was intended to offer students in Phoenix and California the opportunity to attend either campus, taking advantage of what both schools have to offer.

