Arizona sports betting on track to grow more than 20% in 2024

The sports betting industry is on track to grow more than 20% in 2024, according to Arizona Department of Gaming data analyzed by the Business Journal.

On Jan. 8, the Department of Gaming published its monthly report for sports betting in the state in October 2024. Just in that month, more than $791 million was bet on sports in Arizona, mostly through online sportsbooks. After paying off winning bets, the sportsbooks – 14 online and with four retail locations – kept $53.8 million and $2.4 million made it back to the state’s coffers in taxes and fees.

Draft Kings and Fan Duel continue to be the most popular betting sites in the state with Draft Kings taking in more than $261 million between its mobile app and retail sportsbook in Scottsdale in October. During the same month, Fan Duel’s platform saw more than $252 million worth of bets.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.