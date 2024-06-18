Watch Now
Arizona sports betting figures soar with Final Four in the Valley

James Franks/Cronkite News
The bright lights and screens of the FanDuel Sportsbook attract fans inside Footprint Center, offering a unique sports betting atmosphere just steps away from the court (file photo).
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 18, 2024

Sports betting figures in Arizona increased significantly in April, the same month the NCAA Men’s Final Four was held in Glendale at State Farm Stadium and brought tens of thousands of people to the Valley to watch the games.

In April, more than $656 million was bet on sporting events in Arizona across all sportsbooks and mobile apps, according to the latest monthly report from the Arizona Department of Gaming released June 14. That monthly total represented a 22.5% increase compared to April 2023.

Sports bettors in Arizona won nearly $592 million in April, meaning the sportsbooks in aggregate only retained about 9% of what was bet, which was similar to how they performed in April 2023.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

