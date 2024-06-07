Arizona solar industry installation records slow Q1 2024 growth, report shows

Despite another strong start in 2024 for the U.S. solar industry, Arizona’s solar growth has slowed to begin the year.

The Grand Canyon State ranked No. 14 for solar photovoltaic installations in Q1 2024, down from No. 5 for all of last year, according to the Q2 US Solar Market Insight report. The quarterly report, done by Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie, records data from the first three months of the year.

Arizona added 146 megawatts of capacity in the first three months of 2024, a decrease from Q1 2023 and on pace for a lower yearly total than the 1,527 megawatts added in 2023. The report still forecasts Arizona to install a record 1,588 MW of new solar capacity in 2024, indicating later quarters could show extensive growth in solar capacity.

Arizona — which now has over 6.5 gigawatts — is projected to install over 15 GW by 2029.

