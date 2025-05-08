Arizona soars to third most-attractive state for aerospace manufacturing

Arizona has become the third most-attractive location in the United States for aerospace and defense manufacturing and investment, according to a new report on the industry.

The aerospace manufacturing attractiveness rankings from PwC bumped the Grand Canyon state up three spots from No. 6 to No. 3 this year, with only Texas and Florida coming in ahead.

PwC’s report is based on an Attractiveness Index compiled from measures in categories including cost, labor, infrastructure, industry, economy, and tax policy.

In particular, Arizona stood out in the industry category, which accounts for the depth of the industry in a place.

