Arizona slips in CEO ranking of best states for business

PHOENIX — Arizona’s business environment lost some of its cachet among CEOs nationwide over the past year but remains in the top tier, according to a new survey.
The Grand Canyon State fell six spots from 2024 to land at No. 10 in the 2025 Chief Executive Best & Worst States for Business ranking, which resulted from a January survey of more than 650 CEOs from every state.
Arizona’s year-to-year drop in the survey was the second largest of any state (No. 25 Delaware plunged 10 spots), and it was one of only two of last year’s top-10 states to slip (No. 13 South Carolina was the other).
The magazine said that Arizona’s fate this year could be attributed to its successes in recent years.