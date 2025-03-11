Arizona sets record for new solar capacity in 2024, national report finds

Riding a boom that stretched across the country, Arizona set a record in 2024 for new solar capacity installed in the state.

The Grand Canyon State added 1,793 megawatts of solar capacity within its borders in 2024, its highest amount yet and the sixth-most of all states, according to the U.S. Solar Market Insight 2024 Year in Review report released today by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

The report ranked Arizona No. 5 in the nation for overall capacity, with a total of 9.5 gigawatts, which is enough to power 1.3 million homes, the SEIA said. And, with solar added to more than 300,000 homes in the state, Arizona is No. 2 for residential installations, behind only California.

