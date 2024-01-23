Arizona secures $95 million grant for I-10 expansion between Phoenix and Tucson

Arizona is set to receive a $95 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.

The funding is for an expansion of Interstate 10 to improve the safety and conditions on the 26-mile stretch of highway located within the boundaries of the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix. The section of the I-10 freeway that will be expanded is recognized as a main corridor of traffic in the area, seeing up to 120,000 vehicles daily.

With the addition of a third lane, the freeway will have three lanes both ways — which is expected to relieve Arizonans from daily bottlenecks that have caused deadly accidents as well as difficulties for local communities to access essential services.

“The I-10 serves as a major connector for the entire state, and I am thrilled to announce that we have secured the funds necessary to ensure it remains a gateway for generations to come,” Hobbs said in a statement.

