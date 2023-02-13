Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Arizona schools rank among top producers of Fulbright Scholars

ASU-Arizona-State-University
ABC15
ASU-Arizona-State-University
Posted at 9:17 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 11:17:20-05

PHOENIX — The University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Chandler-Gilbert Community College ranked among the top producers of Fulbright Scholars.

These three schools had the highest number of their students — young professionals with a bachelor's degree — and scholars — faculty, researchers and administrators — awarded Fulbright scholarships for the academic year. A total of 21 students and scholars from Arizona higher education institutions were named Fulbright scholars for the 2022-23 academic year, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of State.

The University of Arizona was named the top-producing institution for Fulbright doctoral students. With 17 students, the Tucson-based university tied Pennsylvania State University in that No. 1 ranking. ASU had six, giving it an overall ranking of 14.

ASU had 12 recent alumni or grad students earning Fulbright scholarships, giving the Tempe-based university a rank of 40th in the nation. ASU has been named a Fulbright top-producing institution for 11 of the last 12 cycles.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!