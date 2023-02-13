Arizona schools rank among top producers of Fulbright Scholars

PHOENIX — The University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Chandler-Gilbert Community College ranked among the top producers of Fulbright Scholars.

These three schools had the highest number of their students — young professionals with a bachelor's degree — and scholars — faculty, researchers and administrators — awarded Fulbright scholarships for the academic year. A total of 21 students and scholars from Arizona higher education institutions were named Fulbright scholars for the 2022-23 academic year, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of State.

The University of Arizona was named the top-producing institution for Fulbright doctoral students. With 17 students, the Tucson-based university tied Pennsylvania State University in that No. 1 ranking. ASU had six, giving it an overall ranking of 14.

ASU had 12 recent alumni or grad students earning Fulbright scholarships, giving the Tempe-based university a rank of 40th in the nation. ASU has been named a Fulbright top-producing institution for 11 of the last 12 cycles.

