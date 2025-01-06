Arizona ranks No. 6 in growth, according to U-Haul report

Arizona ranks as the No. 6 growth state of 2024, following South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

That's according to U-Haul's annual Growth Index, where Arizona has landed among the top 10 for the fifth consecutive year. It rose two spots this year, up from No. 8 in 2023.

Arizona remains one of the fastest-growing states in the country, according to recent U.S. Census figures. The state has nearly 7.6 million residents, up almost 6% since 2020 and 1.5% year-over-year.

