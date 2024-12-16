Arizona Public Service CEO Guldner to retire; company's president to take his place

Arizona Public Service and its parent company Pinnacle West Capital Corp. announced they will have a new chief executive officer and board chairman after March 2025.

The electricity utility said current Chairman and CEO Jeff Gulder will retire on March 31 from the positions after five years at the helm. Replacing him in both capacities, starting April 1, will be APS President Ted Geisler, who will also retain his role as president.

Guldner will stay on in an advisory capacity through March 2026 to help with the executive transition.

Geisler is an Arizona native who has been with the company for 23 years, serving as president since 2022.

