Arizona philanthropist backs musical producer's plan to take show to Broadway

Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 15, 2021
Bob Ramsey is doing what he can to help a locally produced musical make it to Broadway.

His Ramsey Social Justice Foundation is investing more than $100,000 to sponsor a two-week workshop in New York City to introduce "Americano!" to key audiences in NYC.

"As an Arizonan, I am rooting for 'Americano!' to do what has never been done before — put an Arizona show on Broadway," Ramsey said.

Jason Rose, president of Rose+Moser+Allyn Public & Online Relations in Scottsdale, produced the show's premiere at The Phoenix Theatre Co. The musical completed its record-setting 27-show run on Feb. 23, 2020.

"For the first six years I have spent close to $700,000 to bring it to life," said Rose. "Now we're aiming for Broadway. That takes on a different scale. We need to start raising money from investors to capitalize for Off Broadway and On Broadway productions."

