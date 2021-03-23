Arizona nonprofits lost millions of dollars, thousands of employees amid pandemic, survey says

It hasn’t been a secret that many of Arizona’s nonprofits have been reeling during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a new survey confirms they’ve lost millions of dollars and thousands of employees and volunteers — all while incurring more expenses.

A February survey of 412 members of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits reported a total loss of more than $91 million and a 52% drop in year-end giving, with the average nonprofit losing between 26% and 50% of total revenue.

At the same time, the need for PPE, supplies and technology amounted to more than $15 million in added spending during the pandemic year.

When it comes to people, nearly 80% of the people working for nonprofits before the pandemic were gone by February, respondents said. That’s a total of 2,098 employees who were laid off or furloughed and 73,411 volunteers lost.

