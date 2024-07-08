Arizona minimum wage increase faces pushback as it heads for ballots

Arizona already has one of the highest statewide minimum wages in the United States, but a new ballot measure would bump the minimum to $18 an hour — and eventually require tipped workers to be paid that rate as a base salary.

Raise the Wage AZ, the political group behind the ballot measure called the “One Fair Wage Act,” turned in on July 3 more than the required number of signatures to get the measure on the ballot in November.

As of January, Arizona’s minimum wage is $14.35 per hour. It has risen eight years in a row because the current minimum wage law requires the minimum wage to increase with the consumer price index. The current law allows employers to pay tipped workers $3 less than the minimum wage. That law was passed by voters in 2016.

The new measure, if approved by voters, would bump the minimum wage to $18 an hour with steeper increases than currently on the books.

