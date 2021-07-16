Arizona land department extends appraisals, again postpones auctions for property eyed by Samsung

For a fourth time, two Arizona State Land Department auctions for land that had been under consideration as a potential site for a new Samsung factory were adjourned after no bidders placed bids.

The appraisals on both parcels were set to expire next week, but the department’s board voted Thursday to extend them. The parcels are now scheduled to go up for auction on September 16.

Samsung, a global semiconductor maker, has been eyeing sites in Arizona, Texas and upstate New York for a new manufacturing plant. Sources with knowledge of the search said a site in Goodyear near Perryville and McDowell roads and a site in Queen Creek near Ironwood Drive and Germann Road were the locations the company was considering in Arizona. According to documents filed with the Texas Comptroller, the Arizona sites and New York site are still under consideration.

Samsung has requested incentives from Austin, Texas and a from a nearby suburb, Taylor.

