Arizona land auction postponed again after no one bids

For the third time, two Arizona State Land Department auctions for sites that had been considered as potential landing spots for Samsung have been rescheduled after no one placed bids on the land.

Sources with knowledge of the search had indicated a site in Goodyear near Perryville and McDowell roads and a site in Queen Creek near Ironwood Drive and Germann Road were the sites the company was considering in Arizona. The minimum bids for the Goodyear and Queen Creek sites were $127.71 million and $86.13 million, respectively. Both sites were designated as foreign trade zones and both had been rezoned to allow industrial and manufacturing uses.

Samsung has been eyeing sites in Arizona, Texas and upstate New York for a new manufacturing plant. Both auctions had previously been postponed twice when no bidders participated . The first auction for the land was in April. The auctions are now planned to be held July 15.

