Arizona has high rate of people leaving their jobs, analysis finds

PHOENIX — Arizona had the fifth-highest rate of people quitting their jobs, according to a new report analyzing federal statistics.

The report from Créditos en USA, an online financial advice platform geared toward Spanish speakers, found that in Arizona, an average of 107,000 people quit their jobs each month between July and October of 2022, amounting to 3.48% of the workforce.

The analysis used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, finding that Alaska came in at the top of the list, with 4.33% of its workforce quitting during that time period. Rounding out the top five were Georgia (3.85%), Montana (3.6%) and Mississippi (3.58%).

The state with the lowest rate was New York, at 1.7%. Rounding out the bottom five were California (2.15%), New Jersey (2.08%), Connecticut (2.08%) and the District of Columbia (2%).

