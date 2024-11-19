Watch Now
Arizona has gained 173 Californians a day for a decade. Here's the main reason why

More than 630,000 people have moved from California to Arizona in the past 10 years — an average of 173 a day — making Arizona the second most popular U.S. destination for outgoing Californians.

Only Texas saw a larger influx from the Golden State, according to a new migration trends report from StorageCafe that considered not only raw numbers of people moving, but also where they came from and what kind of savings they could expect as a result.

For instance, people coming from California to Arizona typically can expect huge savings on their residences. The average price of a home in Arizona ($321,000) is less than half that of California ($659,000), according to the report, and Arizona apartment rents are 30% lower than those in California.

On top of that are tax savings. The report contrasted Arizona’s 2.5% income tax rate with California’s nation-leading 13.3%, and Arizona’s 4.9% corporate tax rate with California’s 8.8%.

