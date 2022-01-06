Arizona Coyotes owner launches his own sportsbook app

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes announced Wednesday morning a new sports betting partnership with SaharaBets, a company that just happens to have the same owner as the NHL team.

The Coyotes were one of 18 entities granted an event wagering license in August 2021 from the Arizona Department of Gaming but, until now, the team hadn’t done anything with the license.

Arizona’s sports betting legislation, which passed in 2021, allowed a total of 20 licenses to be given out – 10 to sports franchises and 10 to tribes. These entities are allowed to partner with third-party companies to operate sportsbooks for them. Most teams announced partnerships and started operations on Sept. 9, 2021.

Power Wagering LLC, which does business as SaharaBets, is owned by Meruelo Gaming LLC, a part of the Meruelo Group, which is owned by Alex Meruelo, the majority owner of the Coyotes.

Power Wagering was incorporated in August 2021 and is headquartered at the Coyotes offices at Gila River Arena in Glendale, according to filings with the Arizona Corporation Commission.

