Arizona Commerce Authority survives debate, approved through 2029

PHOENIX — The Arizona Commerce Authority will continue leading state business incentives and attracting companies to Arizona for another five years.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2210 on June 18 for the continuation of the ACA through July 2029. The state agency was scheduled to be sunset this year.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"This legislation is a huge win for Arizonans and our economy — allowing us to continue and build upon the economic momentum that has made our state a global magnet for jobs and investment," ACA President and CEO Sandra Watson said in a statement.

The extension of the ACA passed following months of debate surrounding the agency's spending for marketing efforts and whether the ACA should be disbanded.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.