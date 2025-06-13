Arizona cities face longer commutes as national averages creep toward pre-pandemic levels

PHOENIX — Commute times are on the rise for most Americans, including those living in popular Arizona cities, according to a recent traffic study.

Yardi Kube, a coworking management platform, analyzed the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data to compare commute durations between 2019 and 2023. The analysis included the top 50 largest U.S. cities by population, while “commuters” refers to individuals 16 and older who do not work at home.

Phoenix saw an average one-way commute time of 25.7 minutes in 2023, but lost 6.7 hours of travel time for the year compared to their 2022 average of 24.9 minutes. To compare, the average one-way commute was 27.1 minutes in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Mesa saw an even more dramatic loss in travel time for the year.

