Arizona Cardinals' rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. plunks down cash for Valley home

Marvin Harrison Jr., the much-heralded rookie wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, is putting down roots in Phoenix.

The former Ohio State University star made headlines when he scored the first two touchdowns of his career in the first quarter in a blowout win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15, to even the team's record this season at 1-1.

The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison was the fourth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in this year's draft.

Settling down in Arizona, Harrison Jr. plopped down $4.95 million in cash for a 4,507-square-foot home in Paradise Valley.

