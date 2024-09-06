Arizona Cardinals build flag football campus at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have made another significant investment in flag football.

The National Football League franchise announced Sept. 5 it has created the “Cardinals Flag Football Experience,” a multifield flag football campus next to State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Cardinals are the first team to create a flag football campus at an NFL stadium. State Farm, which is a major sponsor of the Cardinals, partnered with the team to develop the fields.

The Flag Football Experience is located at the stadium’s southwest side near 95th Avenue and the South Loop Road. It features three painted fields on manicured Bermuda grass – similar to what the Cardinals play on – and each field has shaded benches for teams and shaded grandstands for fans.

