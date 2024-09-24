Apparel company Branded Bills relocates HQ to Tempe amid expansion

Amid fast-paced growth, a local apparel company will take occupancy of a new headquarters in a much larger space in the East Valley.

Branded Bills is moving into a 96,407-square-foot building at 360 S. Smith Road in Tempe, nearly tripling its current real estate footprint. The headwear and apparel company will relocate from 37,076 square feet at Broadway 101 Commerce Park in Mesa and bring all operations and 140 employees under one roof in Tempe.

The company will move into the new space in early 2025.

At nearly 100,000 square feet, Branded Bills' expansion is one of the largest corporate office moves of the year.

