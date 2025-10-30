Angels Trumpet Ale House to close after 13 years in downtown Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix’s Angels Trumpet Ale House announced this week it will close its doors for good after more than a decade operating in downtown Phoenix.

The long-running gastropub, which has been located at Second and McKinley streets in Phoenix since 2012, disclosed on social media that it will be closing at the end of October.

“It’s hard to believe, but after 13 amazing years, October 31 will be our last day open,” the company’s owners wrote on social media. “We can’t thank you enough for all the love and support – the friendships, the celebrations, and the countless memories mean more than words can say.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.