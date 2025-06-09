Amkor pushes forward with massive semiconductor plant despite threat of litigation

Groundbreaking on Amkor Technology’s $2 billion semiconductor packaging plant in Peoria is still on track to begin later this year, despite some resident opposition and even as one group threatens to sue the city if it approves building permits for the project.

Amkor’s planned Peoria facility is expected to be the largest outsourced packaging plant in the U.S. and will package and test millions of chips from the nearby Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s plant in North Phoenix. It’s expected to create 2,000 new jobs and boost economic development in the West Valley city and neighboring areas.

Opposition to the project stems from the fact that the West Valley site where Tempe-based Amkor plans to build its factory is in the prominent master-planned community Vistancia’s commercial core, called Five North at Vistancia, just west of the Loop 303.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.