Amkor boosts Peoria semiconductor facility investment to $7 billion, adds thousands of jobs

PEORIA, AZ — Tempe-based Amkor is boosting its investment in the new facility it is building in Peoria, from an initial $2 billion to $7 billion.

Company leaders announced the move at a ceremonial groundbreaking Oct. 6 with local elected officials, executives from other major technology companies, suppliers and customers in attendance.

“Today we break ground on what will become the largest outsourced semiconductor advanced packaging and test facility in the country,” Susan Kim, Amkor’s chairman of the board, told the audience.

The plant will be used for semiconductor packaging and testing, using chips made nearby at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s $165 billion plant.

